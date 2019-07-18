19 July 2019 - 03:24
Czech joining INSTEX to reduce trade problems with Iran

Tehran, July 19, IRNA -- Czech Minister of Foreign Affairs Tomas Petricek on Thursday hoped that Czech Republic's joining INSTEX would lessen commercial problems with Iran.

In a meeting with Iran's Ambassador to Prague Akbar Aminian, he added that Czech Republic is interested to promote relations with Iran in all fields, including economy, culture and linguistics.

As of 2013 when the level of ties was promoted to ambassador level, bilateral relations were of ascending order in all fields, he said.

He also welcomed holding second round of the two countries' joint economic commission slated to be held in Tehran in the second half of the Iranian calendar year (started March 21).

Petricek also hoped that Iran and Czech would establish Czech and Persian language departments in their universities and hold cultural weeks.

Aminian, for his part, said that the US' unilateral and illegal sanctions against Iran have created problems for Iran's trade with other countries, hoping that the problems would be minimized in light of friendly relations between the two countries.

