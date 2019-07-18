Gibraltar holds talks with Iran over seized Grace 1 tanker

"The Chief Minister met on Wednesday in London with Iranian officials to discuss matters related to the detention of Grace 1 and to seek to de-escalate all aspects of the issues arising,” a spokesman said. "The meeting was constructive and positive."

The tanker was seized earlier this month by British Royal Marines off the coast of the British Mediterranean territory of Gibraltar on suspicion of violating sanctions against Syria.

The seizure of tanker carrying Iranian oil drew strong reaction from the Iranian officials as Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei reiterated that the move was "a sea piracy will not remain unanswered".

8072**2050

