Military cooperation with Iran successful: Azerbaijan defense minister

In a meeting with Iran's Ambassador to Baku Javad Jahangirzadeh, he characterized meetings between the two countries as significant in boosting bilateral ties, saying that their military collaboration is also improving.

He also confirmed that the two countries' military seamen will participate in the contest 'Sea Cup-2019', which will be held as part of the International Army Games-2019 in the territorial waters of Azerbaijan.

Iran's ambassador, for his part, described the two countries' military cooperation for regional security as significant.

During the meeting, both officials exchanged views on mutual military collaboration and reciprocal visits of their military delegations.

Prospects of cooperation in the military, medical and technical fields were among the topics discussed during the meeting.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish