Rouhani: Iran set to keep all paths open to maintain JCPOA

In a telephone conversation with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron late on Thursday, he described France's efforts to salvage JCPOA as significant, saying that Iran and the EU should take balanced steps in line with maintaining the deal.

"Despite problems and obstructionism, we believe that both sides should seize the remaining opportunity and experts should find suitable ways to save the deal," he said.

Rouhani also called on the Europe to boost efforts in line with ensuring Iran's interests and establish ceasefire in the US economic war.

Slamming tightening of sanctions by the US as obstacles in the way of JCPOA, he said that there are some in the US who do not want efforts to save JCPOA be successful.

Describing exchanges through The Instrument in Support of Trade Exchanges (INSTEX) simultaneous with arrival of oil sales money as significant, he said that passage of time and losing the opportunities will make Iran to enforce third stage of scaling down commitments.

Macron, for his part, said that unfortunately, there are extremists who are blocking efforts to achieve peace and US announcement to tighten sanctions against Iran is among the actions.

Noting that Europe has accelerated actions to operationalize INSTEX, he said that sanctions imposed by the US have challenged most the countries' trade with Iran.

During the phone talk, both sides stressed the need for continued efforts to maintain the deal.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish