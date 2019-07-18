18 July 2019 - 20:38
Journalist ID: 2383
News Code 83401770
0 Persons

IRGC Commander: Iran's defensive strategy very flexible

IRGC Commander: Iran's defensive strategy very flexible

Tehran, July 18, IRNA – Commander-in-Chief of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Major General Hossein Salami warned on Thursday that the country's defense strategies could turn into offensive in case of necessity.

This change will be subject to enemies adventurism, said the commander.     

The enemies' miss-calculation will lead to Iran's change of strategy from defensive to offensive. 

General Salami made the remarks on Thursday afternoon, while inspecting the vigilance of the Iranian forces stationed in trilateral islands and naval region of "Naze'at" in the Persian Gulf.

The top commander said security in the Persian Gulf, Hormuz Strait, territorial islands are very vital, sensitive and important for Iran as well as the global economy. 

Presence alien forces in the Persian Gulf is the root cause of insecurity and imbalance of power harming regional security, he said. 

1391**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

     

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
3 + 2 =