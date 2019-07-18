IRGC Commander: Iran's defensive strategy very flexible

This change will be subject to enemies adventurism, said the commander.

The enemies' miss-calculation will lead to Iran's change of strategy from defensive to offensive.

General Salami made the remarks on Thursday afternoon, while inspecting the vigilance of the Iranian forces stationed in trilateral islands and naval region of "Naze'at" in the Persian Gulf.

The top commander said security in the Persian Gulf, Hormuz Strait, territorial islands are very vital, sensitive and important for Iran as well as the global economy.

Presence alien forces in the Persian Gulf is the root cause of insecurity and imbalance of power harming regional security, he said.

1391**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish