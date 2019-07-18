IRGC seized foreign oil tanker smuggling fuel

IRGC public relations also denied claims raised by western media expressing concern over seizure of any vessels by Iranian forces.

According the news released by 'Sepah News' on Thursday, the IRGC public relations department said that IRGC is closely monitoring vessels passing through the the Persian Gulf in order to identify and deal with organized smuggling.

IRGC's Patrolling boats on Sunday July 14, 2019 confiscated a foreign ship carrying one million liters of smuggled fuel, it said.

The statement said the vessel with the capacity of carrying some two million liters of fuel had some 12 crews on board and was delivering smuggled fuels from Iranian barges to foreign ships in remote areas.

The statement denied the claims raised by the western media expressing concerning over seizure of another ship in recent days by Iranian forces adding that the judicial procedure is underway for the arrested vessel.

