Behnam Khalaji climbed the rock in one minute and 50 seconds to claim the top position of the chart at the event.

The Paraclimbing World Championships took place on July 15-16, 2019, in Briançon, France.

Behnam Khalaji, Amir Sabzi, and Hassan Mirza-Hosseini were the athletes on the Iranian team.

