Iran to boost Internet speed: ICT Minister

"From tomorrow ADSL can be changed to VDSL, which is four times faster," wrote Mohammad-Javad Azari-Jahromi.

The high-speed Internet is based on VDS (very high bitrate subscriber line) or one of XDSL standards.

VDSL and ADSL are similar in performance, there are differences between them too. VDSL is almost twice as fast as ADSL in upload and download. VDSL can work with both copper wire and optical fiber. Some value-added services can be provided as well, like video conferencing and Internet Protocol television (IPTV).

