Date for JCPOA ministerial meeting not set: Russian Deputy FM

"Moscow supports the idea of holding the meeting as soon as possible," Ryabkov told reporters on Wednesday night.

He added that recently there there has been a common understanding among the remaining signatories of the deal that needs to be gone through step by step, which means that prior to the ministerial meeting, the experts and political directors meetings should be held.

He also added that dates for contacts between foreign ministers have not been coordinated.

On July 10, Ryabkov met with the ambassadors of Britain and France, and Germany in Moscow to discuss the status of the JCPOA.

Ryabkov stressed that collective efforts of the participants of the JCPOA, including Iran and the trio EU states, should be increased to safeguard the deal.

He also said that the systemic violations and subversive actions of the US are the main challenges that set back the implementation of the JCPOA.

Europe's inaction in the past few months and the the Instrument in Support of Trade Exchanges (INSTEX), yet to become fully operational, have been repeatedly criticized by Iran, China, and Russia.

Following the US withdrawal from the deal on May 8, 2018, Iran waited for a one-year grace period for Europe to take serious steps to fulfill its JCPOA commitments. Iran, then, limited its commitments, which is entirely in accordance with the deal, in two phases.

Tehran has reaffirmed commitment to the deal, saying that it would be proportionate to the the extent Europeans fulfill their obligations.

Iran doesn’t want to terminate the deal whatsoever.

