Iran pioneer in screening of children

"About 1.2 million students will be examined this year", said Rezvan Hakimzadeh in the screening base of a tribe of nomads in Sarein, Ardebil Province, northwestern Iran.

Saying that the equipment used in screening and examining students is the same all over Iran, he said the equipment used for the nomads is the same as the equipment used in Tehran, which is a part of educational justice.

He said that if any child needs help, he or she will be sent to consultation centers.

The head of the province's education, Ahmad Naseri, said that no children start school without being examined first.

9417**2050

