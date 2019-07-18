Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on July 18

** IRAN NEWS

- Iran's defense capabilities "nonnegotiable"

- Portugal suspends visa for Iranians

- Nice statements make no profit for Tehran

** IRAN DAILY

- Zarif urges US to end arms sales to ‘Saddam’s reincarnations'

- Mogherini: Preserving Iran nuclear deal ‘joint responsibility'

- Lavrov: US anti-Iranian line stokes Mideast tensions

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Release Sheikh Zakzaky

- Peugeot, Renault badly hit by Iran pullout

- US fueling Hong Kong protests to undermine China



** TEHRAN TIMES

- American rulers have created problems for entire world

- ELECOMP 2019 to put "better future" into spotlight

- Lavrov says US would be responsible for any war in Iran

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- Trade with EU plunges 76%

- INTA: $1.5b in tax evasion detected in March 2018-19

- Provincial home sales buck the trend



