Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on July 18

** IRAN NEWS
- Iran's defense capabilities "nonnegotiable"
- Portugal suspends visa for Iranians
- Nice statements make no profit for Tehran
** IRAN DAILY
- Zarif urges US to end arms sales to ‘Saddam’s reincarnations'
- Mogherini: Preserving Iran nuclear deal ‘joint responsibility'
- Lavrov: US anti-Iranian line stokes Mideast tensions
** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL
- Release Sheikh Zakzaky
- Peugeot, Renault badly hit by Iran pullout
- US fueling Hong Kong protests to undermine China
** TEHRAN TIMES
- American rulers have created problems for entire world
- ELECOMP 2019 to put "better future" into spotlight
- Lavrov says US would be responsible for any war in Iran
** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE
- Trade with EU plunges 76%
- INTA: $1.5b in tax evasion detected in March 2018-19
- Provincial home sales buck the trend
