Iranian FM: Starter of war with Iran will not be one to end it

During an interview with CNN's Fareed Zakria, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said, "The US' drone entered our territory and airspace and it was shot down, as it could spy all our territories without entering Iran's airspace."

"Entrance of the drone to Iran's airspace threatened our territorial integrity and national security and we will not tolerate foreigners come to the region and threaten our national sovereignty," he said.

Asked whether Iran is seeking to raise tension in the Persian Gulf, he said, "We are in the Persian Gulf and we have over 1,500 miles of coastlines in it, we are in control of Hormuz Strait because it is our lifeline."

Iran has ensured security of the waterway in the course of history, but the US is trying to make the waters insecure for Iran, but how is it possible to make the waters unsafe for a country and safe for others, he said.

Zarif further noted that currently on war is underway and that's economic war which has targeted civilians.

Economic war is not something to take pride in as its first target is citizens, he said.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish