FM Zarif: Americans know how to return to negotiating table

Zarif who is in New York to attend the annual meeting of the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) made the remarks in an interview with Bloomberg late on Wednesday.

Rejecting the US claim that Iran is seeking to build nuclear bomb, he said that Iran has never been and will never be after nuclear bomb, as Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Aki Khamenei has banned it in a religious Fatwa (decree).

Iran also believes that nuclear bomb does not bring security, Zarif reiterated.

Asked about seizure of the tanker carrying Iranian oil in the international waterway of Gibraltar, the top diplomat said that UK was in no way in a position to seize it and this is a sheer maritime piracy.

Recalling to a basic principle in the law that nobody benefits from breaking laws, he said that Iranians like to live in peace and calm but with dignity and honor.

Zarif arrived in New York on Sunday and despite restrictions imposed on him, he held talks with BBC, NBC, CNN and Bloomberg.

Detailed version of his talks with Bloomberg will be released later.

