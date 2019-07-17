Zarif: Iran never to talk to terrorists

Prior to the annual meeting of the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) in New York on Wednesday, the Iranian foreign minister said that the US has engaged in an economic war against the Iranian nation. The economic war Trump takes pride in has targeted the civilians.

The war has targeted ordinary people, as it is a terrorist move to push political plans and this should be halted, he said, noting that translation of terrorism in legal terms is 'to change a country's policies or make the public to change their ways.'

This is the very thing the Americans are doing, as US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said that this is a terrorist policy and "we will never talk to the terrorists".

In reaction to the restrictions imposed to the Iranian UN mission staffers in New York, Zarif said that this is an inhumane act.

As to the Europeans' actions to save JCPOA, he said that he thinks they want to maintain the deal but they are not ready to pay anything. They are ready for making investment just for their security.

"We have safeguarded regional security and stability, as we believe that the region's security should be ensured by the regional states," he said.

