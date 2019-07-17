FM Zarif stresses Iran's progress despite US sanctions

"At UN conference on sustainable development, I maintained that extraterritorial sanctions the US imposed on Iran—in violation of Security Council Resolution 2231—represent the greatest threat to the achievement of sustainable development goals of Iran and many of our neighbors," Zarif wrote on his Twitter account.

He added: "Despite unlawful sanctions we've made significant progress in people’s empowerment & equality. 27% of faculty members, 50% of college students & 37% of medical doctors in Iran are now women: 60% increase in appointments, with goal that by 2020, 30% of decision makers are women."

He went on to say: "In Iran:

~We've surpassed our intended mitigation of greenhouse gas emission.

~Literacy rate is now at 97%

~Effective training of disadvantaged groups, rural & nomad communities, & prisoners.

~Educational opportunities for refugees: 400,000 Afghan students attend our schools."

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif landed in New York on Sunday to take part in the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations.

Economic and Social Council of the United Nations (ECOSOC)’s annual High-level Political Forum on Sustainable Development (HLPF) started on July 9 and will come to an end on July 18. There will be ministerial meetings in the last three days.

Zarif is also scheduled to visit Venezuela to participate in the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) foreign ministers' meeting.

The bilateral meetings with Venezuelan officials are on the agenda of Zarif's visit to Caracas.

Zarif will then travel to South America to hold bilateral meetings with officials of Nicaragua and Bolivia.

