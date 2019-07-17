Iran condemns terrorist attack on Turkish consulate general in Erbil

Seyyed Abbas Mousavi also expressed solidarity with the Turkish government and nation, especially families of the victims.

"Terrorism is a horrible phenomenon that has inflicted huge losses on the regional states and the only way to tackle it is joint fighting by the global community and ending political, financial, weaponry and ideological aid to them," he said.

Deputy of Turkish consul general as well as two other diplomats lost their lives when unknown people fired at the consulate general.

