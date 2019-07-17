Amir Abdollahian: Iran fully supports Lebanon

Amir Abdollahian, who arrived in Beirut after traveling to Syria, met today with Nabih Berri. Mohammad Jalal Firouznia, the Iranian ambassador to Beirut, also attended the meeting.

After this meeting, Amir Abdollahian described his talk with Berri as a good and constructive, and stated, "We have come here today to reaffirm that Iran fully supports the nation, the army, the resistance and the Lebanese government and hope that the relations between the two countries will be promoted to the highest level.”

The official underscored that the Islamic Republic of Iran emphasizes the need for Lebanon to stay away from all the crises in the region and Iran believes that security in Lebanon means the security of the region and the Islamic Republic of Iran and some threats and movements of the Zionist enemy are not in favor of regional security.

Amir Abdollahian went on to say, "Zionist Regime Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has begun a move in the region, which is not in the interest of the region's security.

He stated, "With the loudest sound, we announce that Iran and its allies will not allow the Zionist regime and the United States to undermine the security of the region.”

9455**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish