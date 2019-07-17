Zarif terms US limitations on Iran diplomats as inhumane

Speaking in an interview with CNN, Zarif elaborated on the US' latest hostile act against Iranian people.

Despite the fact that restrictions for Iranian diplomats is not a new issue and they have so far been limited to 25 miles from Manhattan, but this new measure will decrease this limitation to about five miles.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi protested to US over setting limitations on movement of Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif to some districts of New York, saying it has no effect on Zarif's agenda.

Mousavi said that as Pompeo admitted in his recent interview, they are worried about the political implications of the Iranian foreign minister's current tour to the United Nations enlightening the New York-based diplomatic corps.

Definitely, putting limitation on Zarif's movement to some districts of New York will have no effect on his agenda, he said.

Earlier in a telephone interview with Washington Post, Pomeo said that he granted visa to Zarif, adding that Iranian foreign minister's movement to some districts of New York will be sharply curtailed.

He added: "It’s absolutely appropriate that we provide Foreign Minister Zarif and his delegation with all the rights that they are entitled to under the UN headquarters agreement, and nothing more than that."

In reaction to the US claim on sending letter to Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, Zarif said Trump has sent no letter to the Supreme Leader, but the Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo conveyed an oral message which had nothing new.

Elaborating on Iran missile program, he said Iran missiles are for deterrence and thanks to eight years of imposed war, Iranians regard them as vital.

The full text on the interview will be released on Sunday.

