Business cooperation between Iran, Iraq to expand

Rahim Banamolaie, who traveled to the province of Basra, along with the heads of Commerce chambers of Abadan and Khorramshahr, told IRNA on Wednesday that at a meeting with the head of the Chamber of Industries and a group of Basra's private sector activists, the areas of expansion of economic cooperation between the parties were reviewed and evaluated.

The official highlighted that the development of exports and imports, the expansion of trade exchanges in various fields, as well as how to participate and invest in the capital between Alborz and Basra, are among the issues discussed at the meeting.

Banamolaie underscored, “We invited business activists from Basra to get acquainted with our industrial and production capacities while visiting Alborz and the exhibition of manufacturing and industrial capacities of the Chambers of Commerce in our province.”

The head of the Alborz Chamber of Commerce said that the Basra private sector has been ready to participate and invest in some of their needs, including industrial machinery and participation and investment in the creation of industrial and industrial units.

Referring to readiness to supply some saturated products in our country to Basra, Banamolaie underlined, "If the Iraqi people are willing, we will be ready to produce and supply their needed products in their country."

He added that the private sector in Basra has announced its readiness to create a hypermarket, including various Iranian products, including cosmetics, sanitary, food, conversion industries, fruits and various types of vegetable and seafood.

The official went on to say, "With the provision of a land of 30 hectares in Iraq for 25 years, titled "Space of Iran", we will be able to produce and supply many of the needs of Basra and other Iraqi provinces in that country.”

The head of the Alborz Chamber of Commerce, referring to the conditions and capacities of Iran in the field of attracting tourists to health and sports and recreational tourists said, Alborz province is ready for joint ventures with Iraq in the development of tourism facilities of Alborz.

9455**2050

رئیس اتاق بازرگانی البرز:

همکاری تجاری البرز و استان بصره عراق گسترش می یابد

کرج - ایرنا - رئیس اتاق بازرگانی، صنایع، معادن و کشاورزی البرز از ابراز تمایل و آمادگی فعالان اقتصادی ۲ استان البرز و بصره عراق برای گسترش همکاری های تجاری و اقتصادی خبر داد.

رحیم بنامولائی که به همراه روسای اتاق های بازرگانی آبادان و خرمشهر به استان بصره عراق سفر کرده روز چهارشنبه در تماس تلفنی با خبرنگار ایرنا گفت: در نشستی با رئیس اتاق صنایع و جمعی از فعالان بخش خصوصی استان بصره زمینه های گسترش همکاری های اقتصادی بین طرفین را مورد بررسی و ارزیابی قرار دادیم.

وی افزود: توسعه صادرات و واردات، گسترش مبادلات تجاری در زمینه های مختلف و نیز چگونگی مشارکت وسرمایه گذاری های اقتصادی بین البرز و بصره از جمله مواردی بود که در این نشست مطرح و مورد بررسی قرار گرفت.

بنامولائی گفت: از فعالان اقتصادی بصره دعوت کردیم ضمن سفر به البرز و بازدید از نمایشگاه توانمندی های تولیدی و صنعتی اتاق بازرگانی استانمان با ظرفیت های صنعتی و تولیدی ما آشنا شوند مطالبات و نیازهایشان را اعلام کنند.

رئیس اتاق بازرگانی البرز بیان داشت: بخش خصوصی بصره برای مشارکت و سرمایه گذاری و تامین برخی نیازهایشان از جمله ماشین آلات صنعتی و مشارکت و سرمایه گذاری در ایجاد واحدهای تولیدی و صنعتی اعلام آمادگی کرده اند.

بنامولائی با اظهار آمادگی عرضه برخی محصولات اشباع شده در کشورمان به بصره گفت: درصورت تمایل عراقی ها ما آمادگی داریم محصولات مورد نیازشان را در کشورشان تولید و عرضه نمائیم.

وی افزود: بخش خصوصی بصره برای ایجاد یک هایپر مارکت شامل انواع محصولات ایرانی اعم از آرایشی، بهداشتی، صنایع غذایی، صنایع تبدیلی، میوه و انواع صیفی و سبزی نیز اعلام آمادگی کرده است.

وی اضافه کرد: با در اختیار گذاشتن زمینی به وسعت ۳۰ هکتار در عراق برای مدت ۲۵ سال با عنوان «فضای ایران» قادر خواهیم بود بسیاری از نیازهای بصره و سایر استان های عراق را در آن کشور تولید و عرضه کنیم.

رئیس اتاق بازرگانی البرز با اشاره به شرایط و ظرفیت های ایران در زمینه های جذب توریست سلامت و گردشگران ورزشی و تفریحی گفت: استان البرز برای سرمایه گذاری های مشترک با عراق در بحث توسعه امکانات گردشگری البرز آمادگی دارد.