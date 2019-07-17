European official dismisses conspiracy theory between EU, US on JCPOA

During a meeting with Jamali Nobandegani on Wednesday, Cronberg Deputy Chairman of the National Security Commission of the Parliament, noted, "We know that Iran does not buy and sell weapons, but we seek cooperation for activities that help create a chemical weapon-free region in the Middle East."

Expert on the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute added that "I dismiss the conspiracy theory between Europe and the United States on the JCPOA, although it is important for the future of European foreign policy and the future of the Europe; Of course, the beliefs of the Islamic Republic and their expectations of the Europeans are understandable."

"China and Russia should also be more involved with Europeans in order to make a bigger impact, but for us, the question is, why Iran is looking more to East," Cronberg said.

Iranian MP, for his part, also reminded the ISIS terrorist attack on the parliament, saying, "The terrorists shot at many people in the parliament. This action was carried out by those who killed Jamal Khashoggi.

He pointed to the US Congress on banning Mohammed bin Salman and said, "We hope this is a sanction."

