Different looks on Zarif’s commute constraints in US

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif who is in New York since Sunday, July 14, to attend ECOSOC summit spoke with several English-language media and once again explicitly expressed Iran's positions on various issues. Iran's FM, speaking to the BBC, stressed that it was the United States that left the negotiating table, said Iran would not enter into a renegotiation.

The restrictions imposed by Washington for Zarif’s commute in New York are among the most important aspects of the domestic media regarding the visit of our foreign minister to the US. The reformist and conservative media approach is different in this regard. The reformists see this as a result of the Americans' fear of Zarif’s diplomacy, and in contrast, the conservative media, sees this restriction as disrespect to our country and called for Iran's reciprocal action.

The remarks by Zarif in an interview with the BBC's Hard Talk program, as well as his interview with Lester Holt, the host of the NBC nightly program, reflected a lot by both media spectra. Conservative media have criticized part of Zarif’s remarks saying "we did not leave the negotiating table."

Arman newspaper wrote, “America pursues two goals on Iran. Their first goal is to create polarization inside Iran, in such a way as to show that there is a serious divide between whole system and the government and the United States can better deal with the Iranian government. They are determined to induce people that they can better deal with elected bodies rather than the appointed ones. As a result, the US sanctions were imposed on Iranian officials in governing institutions, and the name of Mr. Rouhani and the ministers were never seen in the list of sanctions.

Meanwhile, as Zarif, during his previous visit to the United States, conducted a lot of revealing interviews on the role of the United States in the wearing down the JCPOA and tearing apart the regional peace and clarified the policies of the Trump government and the "B Team", they felt Iran wants to repeat the same thing that happened to Carter. As a result, they announced that our foreign minister would be on the list of sanctions so he could not easily go to the United States and give interview with the US media. US government officials think that Zarif would prefer not to be in touch with Republicans and, based on his long-standing friendship with John Kerry, tries to make President Trump one-term president and a democrat government comes to power.

This US misconception has caused the imposition of some restrictions on Iran's foreign minister. The Iranians had better relations with the Republicans than the Democrats before and after the Revolution, since they saw them more honest in politics. That is, if they declare war, they really want a tension and conflict, and if they speak of a ceasefire, they really do.

“Iran” newspaper wrote that “Zarif and his accompanying delegation are only allowed to commute along the main headquarters of the United Nations and the Permanent Mission of Iran, which is six intersections away, and the Ambassador's residence at the United Nations, located near these two buildings. Earlier, this limitation in the previous governments reached 25 miles of the United Nations, about 40 kilometers, and now the Trump government has put the most limitation in this regard. These restrictions have also raised the reaction and concern of the United Nations. UN Deputy Secretary-General Farhan Haq stated that he would transfer these concerns to the United States as host country. According to Farhan Haq, the United Nations Secretariat is aware of the limitations created by the United States for Iranian Mission personnel and will continue to address the United Nations' Missions of both countries.

Kayhan news paper as a leading conservative daily wrote that despite the announcement of Washington's decision to sanction Zarif, July 12, Reuters reported that Trump government has retreated from this action and FM's visa to New York has been issued to attend the UN summit. Zarif's critique of his commute restrictions at the UN headquarters has been raised while Brian Hook, the Special Representative of the President of the United States in Iran affairs and the chairman of the Iran Action Group at the US Department of State, in an interview with the Fox News Network has acknowledged to Washington's restrictive measures against the Iranian foreign minister."

Hook explained about the issuance of visa for the Iranian foreign minister to New York, "AS a country to host United Nations, we have obligations to allow diplomats to carry out United Nations-related activities. As a result, we respect the organizational commitment we have, but this does not mean that we allow free commute of Iranian diplomats in New York City. The Special Representative of the President of the United States in the affairs of Iran, in an interview, while reiterating rhetoric against Iran, said members of the Trump government will not meet with Mohammad Javad Zarif in New York.

