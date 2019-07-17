Iran, Tajikistan to examine expansion of economic cooperation in Mashad

During the meeting, both sides discussed ways to develop economic relations and cooperation between the two sides.

The volume of trade exchange between Iran and Tajikistan was about dlrs. 230 million last year.

It seems that the recent exchange of visits between the two sides head of states help open a new chapter in political and economic relations between two countries.

Iran and Turkmenistan have about 1,000 km of common borders. With least densely populated, Turkmenistan enjoys a special geopolitical and geo-strategic location, which makes it important for Iran, and its regional and extra regional rivals. The country is also the gate of Iran to Central Asia.

A large number of Iranians are Turkmens, most of whom live near the border with Turkmenistan, which makes it extra important for the two countries to have cultural and social ties.

