Iran, Russia, Turkey, Azerbaijan sign MoU on digital economy development

The document was signed between Iran’s ICT Minister Mohammad Javaz Azari Jahromi, Russian Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media Minister Konstantin Noskov, Azerbaijan’s ITC Minister Ramin Qolizadeh and Omer Abdullah Karagozoglu, President of Turkey’s Information and Communication Technologies Authority (ICTA) in Tehran on Wednesday.

The four ministers stressed their cooperation in boosting regional digital economy and strengthening the IT infrastructure.

The meeting came one day before the 25th International Exhibition of Electronics, Computers and e-Commerce (Elecomp 2019).

Domestic and foreign tech firms and startups will unveil their latest products and services at the exhibition scheduled for July 18-21 at Tehran’s International Fairground.

The event comprises several sections, namely "Elecomp Trends" which will bring together entities active in the specialized fields of artificial intelligence, blockchain, Internet of Things, big data and cloud services. Firms active in such sectors can offer products and let participants track their progress.

Some 320 tech firms, 430 startups and 45 game and app developers participated in Elecomp last year.

