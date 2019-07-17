Pak experts slam western double standards on peaceful nuclear activities

They were speaking at a conference on ‘Nuclear Arms Control: Challenges and Prospects’ organized by Strategic Studies Institute Islamabad (SSII) here on Wednesday.

They said that the western countries have failed to fulfill their obligations as far as Nuclear Non-proliferation Treaty (NPT) is concerned.

In her concluding remarks, Pakistan’s Minister for Human Rights, Dr. Shireen Mazari suggested that a protocol should be added to the NPT, which recognizes Pakistan and India as nuclear weapon states.

The minister asked why nuclear program of the Zionist regime has not been brought into the discussions of the NPT. “Pakistan should raise this issue on all international forums,” she said.

She went on to say that Iran has always said that they will not leave the NPT.

Dr Shireen Mazari added that the NPT was designed to maintain the status quo in nuclear realm.

She also argued that Pakistan’s approach to nuclear arms control and disarmament has to be based on directly linking it to conventional forces reduction.

The Federal Minister highlighted that Pakistan developed its tactical nuclear weapons (TNWs) to ensure the credibility of its nuclear deterrence.

While talking about the Comprehensive Test Ban Treaty (CTBT), she suggested a regional approach vis-a-vis this issue and proposed the creation of a regional CTBT with P5 states joining it as guarantors.

In his comments Tariq Rauf, former head of Verification and Security Policy at the IAEA, touched upon the deteriorating state of international security and the steady erosion of the multilateral nuclear arms control architecture, the INF Treaty, the challenges facing the nuclear test ban treaty, the inherent structural problems of nuclear export controls, and the dangers and risks to strategic stability from advanced new technologies of hypersonic weapons delivery vehicles.

He said that Hiroshima and Nagasaki are the two horrific incidents which remind us that why nuclear weapons should not be used.

Rauf said that after the US unilateral withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive plan of Action (JCPOA) Iran can step out of enrichment constraints.

The expert added that IAEA in its reports has not found any transformation of Iran’s peaceful nuclear program towards military-oriented program.

The analyst said that members of the JCPOA were bound to support the full implementation of the agreement and the US by withdrawing from the agreement had violated the agreement and the principles of the international law.

Tariq Rauf slammed double standards of the west in engagement with Iran

He argued that the existing nuclear arms control mechanisms, such as the Conference on Disarmament and the NPT review process are stalemated because of irreconcilable differences, lack of vision, leadership and political will.

Expressing his views, Director General of Arms Control and Disarmament Affairs, Strategic Plans Division Brigadier Zahir Kazmi said all international agreements should be respected, including the JCPOA.

“Big powers must not fume regional arms race which is they are doing right now,” he said.

During discussions on the achievements and shortcomings of the Conference on Disarmament (CD), the speakers agreed that although the CD was successful in bringing forward certain major instruments of arms control architecture, some treaties such as the NPT are inherently flawed and discriminatory.

It was highlighted during the conference that states should adhere to certain principles that will be useful towards the attainment of arms control and disarmament.

The participants agreed that the most important prerequisite for a sustainable arms control architecture is that the states must retain the concept of strategic stability i.e.; security interests of each state must be considered.

The speakers argued that new weapon technologies, including cyber and artificial intelligence, hypersonic weapons and space-based weapons are significantly threatening the current arms control architecture. Conference participants cautioned against major powers fueling a regional arms race in the South Asian region.

It was highlighted that on the issue of fissile material, Pakistan favors a Fissile Material Treaty (FMT) over the proposed Fissile Material Cut-off Treaty (FMCT) which could leave Pakistan at a permanently disadvantageous position in terms of fissile material stockpiles.

Usman Jadoon, Counsellor Permanent Mission of Pakistan to the CD, informed the audience that it is a misconception that only one country and one issue are blocking the CD. He argued that all the matters being discussed in the CD are deadlocked as the body operates on a consensus-based approach.

Ambassador Zamir Akram contended that the principle of equal and undiminished security of all states is being recognized in the CD and all the decisions in the forum should ensure national security of all states.

272**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish