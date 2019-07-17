Iran's FM urges US to stop selling arms to rogue states

Referring to the imposed war waged by the former Iraqi regime against Iran, the foreign minister wrote on his Twitter page, "For 8 YEARS, Saddam showered our cities with missiles & bombs provided by East & West."

Over the years, the former Baath regime of Saddam was supported by the US, European countries, including France and Germany, as well as the former Soviet Union through the most advanced arms and equipment as well as the unconventional ones, such as chemical weapons.

"Meanwhile, NO ONE sold Iran any means of defense. We had no choice but building our own," Zarif added in his tweet.

In the following years, Iran has developed advanced weapons, including short-, medium-, and long-range missiles. The Western states have frequently called on Iran to come to negotiations on missile program; a demand that has been firmly rejected by Tehran. Iranian officials have emphasized that the defensive capability of the country will remain non-negotiable.

"Now they complain. Instead of skirting the issue, US must end arms sales to Saddam's reincarnations," the Iranian foreign minister urged Washington.

The US was the biggest arms dealer in the world in the years 2014-2018, according to a report by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI).

Reports show that the US-made weapons sold to other states are being used by terrorist groups all across the world.

CNN reported that the American weapons sold to Saudi Arabia and its coalition partners have been used by extremist groups such as al-Qaeda in Yemen. The weapons should include the prohibited arms which have been used by the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen.

