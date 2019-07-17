Iran Army unveils brand new drone

The totally indigenously made Mohajer 6 was made in cooperation with the Army, the Ministry of Defense, Quds Aviation Industries, said Brigadier General Shahram Hassannejad.

He added that Mohajer 6 is capable of carrying out surveillance and reconnaissance missions with a high precision.

Among other features of the drone are the ability of carrying precision-guided projectiles, the ability of conducting operations in various weather conditions, and the ability to be use in different geographical locations, he said.

It also enjoys a 3D photogrammetry system, the commander added.

