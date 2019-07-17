Turkmen FM calls for closer Tehran-Ashgabat cooperation

He made the remarks in a meeting with Iranian Parliamentary Friendship Group currently on a visit to Ashgabat.

Co-Chairman of Iranian Parliamentary Friendship Group, Kourosh Karampour, is scheduled to meet with the government and parliament officials of the country.

Iran was among the first group to recognize Turkmenistan's independence in 1991, which helped the good relationship between the two countries, Karampour said.

He added that there are many instances in the UN that Iran and Turkmenistan have supported each other in hard times.

Meredow said that the reciprocal visits of the presidents of the two countries create good capacity for expansion of ties.

Karampur hoped in the meeting that the joint economic commission of Iran-Turkmenistan would convene as soon as possible to help improve the energy section which is a major topic on agenda of cooperation between the two countries.

A five-member delegation of Iranian Members of Parliament arrived in Ashgabat to hold talks with their Turkmen counterparts and other officials on ways to develop bilateral ties.

Iran and Turkmenistan have about 1,000 km of border. Though not densely populated, Turkmenistan enjoys a special geopolitical and geo-strategic location, which makes it important for Iran, and its regional and trans-regional rivals. The country is also the gate of Iran to Central Asia.

9417**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish