Iranian Minister of Information and Communications Technology Mohammad-Javad Azari Jahromi is to host the quadrilateral meeting today.

Deputy Minister of Information and Communications Technology of Iran Hamid Fattahi wrote in a tweet, "In a couple of hours, the quadrilateral meeting will be held to expand economic ties and cooperation on telecommunications to create a more powerful region vis-a-vis unilateralism."

