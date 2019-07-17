Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on July 17

** IRAN NEWS
- UK's piracy not to go unanswered
- US and UK strategic mistake lies here
- Zarif: Door to diplomacy open if US lifts sanctions
** IRAN DAILY
- UK ‘piracy’ won’t go unanswered: Leader
- Four Democratic women slam Trump’s ‘xenophobic bigoted remarks’
- Iran to keep uranium enrichment at 4.5% level for now
** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL
- Leader: UK piracy will not go unanswered
- Yemen sides agree to reinforce Hudaydah ceasefire
- Iran’s Jafari snatches bronze at World Para Powerlifting Championships
** TEHRAN TIMES
- British act of ‘piracy’ won’t go unanswered
- Tehran City Council names streets after contemporary Iranian poets
- Uranium not to pass 4.5% purity for time being
**FINANCIAL TRIBUNE
- Europe has no right to criticize Iran's decisions
- Currency, gold lose luster
- Investors shy away from stocks
