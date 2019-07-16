Iran has transparent stance on missile capabilities: FM spox

In a tweet late on Tuesday, Abbas Mousavi added that Zarif's response to BBC was precise and intelligent, as he threw the ball into the US court and challenged US sales of arms to regional states instead of taking defensive stance.

Meanwhile, Iran's Mission in the UN reacted to certain media outlets' claims that Iran is ready for talks on its missile program, saying that Iran's missile defense program is non-negotiable.

In a statement, the mission said, "We rule out AP's interpretation from Zarif's statements in an interview with NBC."

Iran's foreign minister has said that if the US wants to hold talks on Iran's missiles, it should first stop sale of arms, including missiles to the region, but the news agency has translated the remarks as Iran's willingness for talks on Iran's missile defense program, the mission said.

Iran's missiles are in no way negotiable with anybody and any country and at any time, it reiterated.

