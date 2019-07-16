Portugal suspends visas for Iranians, cites security reasons

Answering a question from a committee member on whether such a move had been taken, Santos Silva said during the televised meeting: "Yes, we suspended those for security reasons ... I will provide explanations later, but not publicly."

"Portugal does not play around with entry into its territory," he added, without disclosing when the decision was taken, thestar.com reported.

The chairman declared the meeting closed after about two hours without further off-camera testimony.

Joao Goncalves Pereira, the lawmaker from the conservative CDS-PP party who asked the question, told Reuters: "We received information that visas for Iranians had been suspended for two or three weeks, and we just wanted to confirm that."

Foreign ministry officials had no immediate comment and nobody was available for comment in the Iranian embassy in Lisbon.

