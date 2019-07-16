17 July 2019 - 01:47
Portugal suspends visas for Iranians, cites security reasons

Tehran, July 17, IRNA -- Portugal has suspended the issuance of entry visas for Iranian nationals for unspecified security reasons, Foreign Minister Augusto Santos Silva told a parliamentary committee on Tuesday.

Answering a question from a committee member on whether such a move had been taken, Santos Silva said during the televised meeting: "Yes, we suspended those for security reasons ... I will provide explanations later, but not publicly."

"Portugal does not play around with entry into its territory," he added, without disclosing when the decision was taken, thestar.com reported.

The chairman declared the meeting closed after about two hours without further off-camera testimony.

Joao Goncalves Pereira, the lawmaker from the conservative CDS-PP party who asked the question, told Reuters: "We received information that visas for Iranians had been suspended for two or three weeks, and we just wanted to confirm that."

Foreign ministry officials had no immediate comment and nobody was available for comment in the Iranian embassy in Lisbon.

