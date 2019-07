Faryab Governor Ali Niknafs told IRNA on Tuesday that the quake occurred at 11 kilometers underground and no report on probable casualties has so far been released.

"The tremor's epicenter was at 28.36 degrees latitude and 57.01 degrees longitude," he said.

Faryab is located 330 kilometers south of Kerman, capital of south-eastern province of Iran.

