Washington's behavior toward Tehran deceptive: Envoy

In an article published by Hindustan Times on Tuesday, Ali Chegini added that US government withdrew from the deal on May 2018, violating United Nations Security Council Resolution 2231.

"With this move, the US made Iran to fulfill its commitments without benefiting from the advantages of the deal," he said, describing the US act as totally unacceptable and deceptive.

"Following exit from the nuclear deal, the US acted against Iran through economic terrorism and reinstatement of unilateral sanctions," he said.

Trump's administration is still trying to mislead public opinion and Iran will only continue resistance against the US illegal and unruly acts, Chegini said.

The US last year walked away from Iran's 2015 nuclear deal on the grounds that it did not include non-nuclear issues such as Iran’s defense and regional policies.

It has been ratcheting up economic and military pressure against Tehran to force it to renegotiate a new deal.

