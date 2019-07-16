Drafts of 13 plans to counter us actions submitted to Iran's parliament

"The meeting of the Foreign Ministry, the Central Bank, the Ministry of Defense, the Central Insurance of Republic of Iran, the Ministry of Health, were held at Parliament's Research Center.

He added that the Research Center at the commission's meeting today handed over to the Commission the plans for countermeasures with regard to US inhumane actions against the Islamic Republic of Iran, presented in the form of 13 drafts to the commission.

The vice-chairman of the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission said the government's obligation to identify and disclose the role of the United States in cyber-terrorism, the government's obligation to pursue the role of the United States in sanctioning food, agricultural commodities and medicines government's obligation to cope with US actions in regard to bioterrorism, the government's commitment to pursuing the role of the United States in the killing of innocent people in Yemen through Saudi-led military, registry and intelligence support and the obligation of the government to track and expose the role of the US preventive measures in the transfer of international humanitarian assistance to the Iranian Red Crescent Society for flood-hit victims are among the plans presented to deal with America's hostile measures against Iran.

The government's obligation to pursue and publicly declare violations of international treaties by the United States, the government's obligation to pursue US offensive actions against the Islamic Republic of Iran over the past four decades and its follow-up to international legal tribunals, and the government's obligation to pursue and proclaim America's role in the formation and the development and support for the ISIS terrorist group and the transfer of the commanders of this terrorist group from Syria to Iraq and Afghanistan are among the other initiatives proposed to the National Security Commission of the National Assembly, according to the deputy chairman of the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission.

