Iran's Basra consulate issues 19,000 visas daily

In the ceremony on Tuesday the official noted that 95 percent of residents in Basra province are Iraqi Shiite Muslim, adding that three flights from Basra province to Iran are conducted daily.

He referred to Iraq as one of the strategic countries in the region and went on to say that Basra province is one of the most important provinces and the economic capital of Iraq with a population of four million and a daily production of three million barrels of oil, which is a good opportunity for close link with this country.

Speaking about the necessity of expanding scientific, cultural and academic exchanges between Basra Province and Khorramshahr, Siahpoush reiterated that 18 universities are active in Basra province and half of Iraqi doctors graduated from the universities of Basra.

He added, "Unfortunately, despite the conclusion of a memorandum of understanding on cooperation between the University of Marine Science and Technology of Khorramshahr and the University of Basra, no practical action has been taken so far.”

He called on university professors in Khuzestan province to partake in joint meetings with the Iraqi side to exchange scientific experiences and conduct joint researches.

Siahpoush also said that, given the country's economic conditions and sanctions, it requires all the various economic sectors, especially students, higher education and universities, to work together to boost the country's economy, in order to implement directives of the Supreme Leader in the economic sector.

