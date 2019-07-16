Probability of trade between Iran, Armenia in nat'l currencies

Referring to his recent meeting with Armenian President Armen Sarkisian in a news conference on Tuesday, Hervic Yarijanyan pointed to economic relations between the two countries, and said, "The President of the country has a positive view of Iran and calls for increased mutual investment between the two countries."

He added that dispatching delegations, creating exhibitions, and maximizing the capacity of the two countries are among the intended programs.

"We are looking for trade in the two countries' national currencies which are rial and dram," Yarijanyan said in response to a question from IRNA's economics correspondent on banking relations between the two countries. "We have proposed the establishment of a credit institution outside the system of bank rules to the President of the country, to cover the country."

Saying that the "Maqqari" economic zone has not been activated yet, he said that by activating the region that is located near the Iranian borders, "we can connect the factories and service systems to the Eurasian Treaty system".

Referring to Iranian exhibitions held in Armenia, Yarijanyan said, "Unfortunately, these exhibitions were not specialized and did not succeed. Most of the downstream middle-class companies have participated in these exhibitions without any special purpose, which has made our internal industry not be as recognizable as it should.”

Referring to the disarrangement in the exhibitions organized by the Ministry of Industry, he wished the official to be more precise in issuing permits to hold the exhibition.

The head of Iran-Armenia Chamber of Commerce also announced that a trade delegation will visit Armenia in August.

9455**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish