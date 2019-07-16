Iran not alone in region as all nations support it: Ex-Iraqi PM

“Iran is not alone and all the regional nations are behind the country and the Iranian nation. The consciousness, thoughts and positions of the regional nations go with Iran," said al-Maliki in an interview with the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) on Tuesday.

Al-Maliki, Secretary General of Islamic Dawa Party called the party’s relations with Iran as “relations based on common objectives, principles and values”, adding that such ties are not only political.

“Relations between Iran and Islamic Dawa Party are based on thoughts and within Islam so it has deep roots and originate from awareness and responsibility,” he told IRNA.

“That’s why the party’s positions are always cohesive and in line with the Islamic Republic, and we will defend these common positions everywhere,” he mentioned.

Al-Maliki, leader of the State of Law Coalition at the Iraqi parliament, noted that Muslims all around world from Iraq, Syria, to Yemen and Libya are being targeted “that’s why we say that Iran is not alone in the region”.

The Iraqi politician was re-elected at the Islamic Dawa Party’s Secretary General last Saturday.

Islamic Dawa Party was created in 1958 in Najaf.

