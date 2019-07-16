South Korea looking for deeper scientific cooperation with Iran

“Sanctions and the hard situation that exists today will be ended one day and the two countries can focus on educational and scientific relations until removal of hard conditions, consequently, research and implementation phases will be initiated,” said South Korean Ambassador to Iran Jeong-Hyun Ryuh on Tuesday.

The envoy added that Iranian and South Korean universities can hold talks about medical and fundamental sciences as both countries heavily invest in these two areas.

Jeong-Hyun Ryuh was speaking to Deputy Minister of Science, Research and Technology in International Affairs Hossein Salar Amoli in Tehran.

Head of the South Korean diplomatic mission in Iran mentioned that his country will assign one university to follow up bilateral development plans between the two countries. University of Isfahan (UI) has been assigned to follow-up on the Iranian side.

“Fundamental science, technology can bolster relations between the two countries the same as common cultural bonds,” said the South Korean official.

