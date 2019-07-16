Zarif rebukes US for limits on his movements in NY

Referring to his latest interview with the American broadcaster NBC, the Iranian foreign minister wrote on his Twitter account, "We sat down on July 15 in Iran's UN ambassador's residence—one of the three buildings I'm permitted to set foot in while in the US conducting official UN business."

Western media previously had reported that Washington's sanctions against Iran will also include the country's foreign minister. The US, however, seemingly retreated from the decision.

But the new move of the US to put limits on his movement in New York City while he is scheduled to attend the ECOSOC ministerial meeting of the United Nations on Sustainable Development Goals has been criticized by the United Nations officials.

The UN spokesperson Farhan Haq on Monday expressed concerns over the restrictions.

