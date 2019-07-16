EU FMs meeting achievements and JCPOA

The meeting, which focused on Middle East issues, tensions in the region, and continued Iran's decision to increase uranium enrichment levels, was accompanied by statements by various European foreign ministers, although the United States and the Zionist regime tried to exploit this meeting in their favor, but failed to gain anything.

At the end of the meeting, Federica Mogherini, EU foreign policy chief, announced the launch of INSTEX processes, as well as the "technical" and interest of a number of European countries to join the financial mechanism.

Of course, according to two practical steps by Iran following the European Union's non-compliance in the JCPOA, Mogherini argued that there is non-compliance on the part of the EU in the JCPOA, and the IAEA has not issued a report in this regard.

On May 8, 2019 and after one year of strategic patience after the US withdrawal from Iran nuclear deal and the return of all sanctions against Tehran and the EU’s failure to adhere to its commitments, Iran announced that it would reduce part of its commitments in line with it’s JCPOA. Failure to observe the enrichment level of 3.67% and the amount of enriched uranium in accordance with Articles 26 and 36 of the JCPOA were among these cases.

Emphasizing the continued reduction of its commitments, Tehran has emphasized that these steps are in line with the objectives and in accordance with paragraphs 26 and 36 of this agreement, and that if the partners take the necessary steps to fulfill their obligations, these measures can be quickly reversible.

However, Mogherini expressed regret by repeating the remarks by the European officials regarding two practical steps by Iran on the issue of the JCPOA, and said, "There is no alternative for the JCPOA and we all agree within the framework of an agreement that Iran must abide by all its obligations." However, what Mogherini did not speak about was lack of commitment by the European countries to the nuclear deal and also Iran's demands.

According to the EU foreign policy chief, a number of other European countries are ready to join the INSTEX, which the European Union welcomes.

One of Iran's most important demands for the Financial Channel of INSTEX is the provision of banking and oil exchange opportunities; Mogherini said, whether the INSTEX should include oil deals, should be further examined.

The meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the European Union in Brussels was under scrutiny of the United States and the Zionist regime, and they were struggling to achieve their goals. Meantime, the US ambassador to the European Union, asked his European counterparts to exert more pressure on Iran.

The Daily Mail cited White House ambassador to Brussels Gordon Sondland as saying that the EU states should increase pressure on Iran to return to the US-led negotiation table.

Zionist Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was infuriated by the European Union's positive approach to Iran's step in the JCPOA, condemning the reaction of EU to Iran's enrichment policy.

After Mogherini's remarks on the JCPOA, he said, "It seems that there are some people in Europe who will not wake up until Iranian nuclear missiles land in Europe. But it's too late.”

While the Zionist regime has not declared its nuclear facilities and it has not even signed the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, Netanyahu added, "In any case, we will do everything necessary to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons."

Despite the European Union's response to the JCPOA, Iran's Foreign Minister stated that the Europeans claim to be willing to preserve the JCPOA, but we have not yet witnessed that they are willing to invest in the JCPOA in order to uphold it.

He stressed that there is a big difference between expressing interest and declaring the will to maintain an international agreement while announcing readiness to invest, and Europeans have not yet done so.

In fact, Iran's foreign policy chief pointed out that Tehran will continue to honor its commitments in the JCPOA until the European side would take practical steps to fulfill its obligations.

