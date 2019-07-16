Leader bitterly criticizes UK piracy, urges immediate release of oil tanker

The Supreme Leader made the remarks in his address to Friday prayers leaders from across the country.

Ayatollah Khamenei rebuked the western states for renegade on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action and "arrogance", saying that Iran well knows the hypocrisy of the western governments and will withstand their treason.

The Supreme Leader said that as Iran foreign minister has said, Europe has not fulfilled none of its eleven obligations. Even though the foreign minister has some considerations, he has explicitly rebuked the parties to the JCPOA.

The Supreme Leader said that Iran honored all its obligations to the JCPOA without reciprocal action from the, signatories to the Agreement.

But, when we decided to reduce our commitments to JCPOA, they come to decry rather than honor their obligations.

The Supreme Leader said that UN committed piracy and should settle the issue soon. Of course, Iran will not leave the UK unlawful act without appropriate response.

