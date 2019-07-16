Iranian filmmaker Pouran Derakhshandeh to shine at Jagran Film Festival, India

Derakhshandeh will hold talks with Indian film critic Udita Jhunjhunwala on Friday July 19 in the International Retrospective where several of her films such as Wet Dream or Eternal Kids will be shown.

Her 2013 “Hush! Girls don’t Scream” will be screened at Sirifort Auditorium in New Delhi on July 19.

Most of the Iranian filmmakers and film producers try to highlight the problems of children and women, who have been overshadowed in the Iranian society.



Jagran Film Festival (JFF) is an initiative by the Jagran Prakashan Group towards creating a culture of cinema appreciation and an honest and sincere attempt mind to create a platform connecting great content with audiences across the country.

Last year, with over 18 towns, 400+ screenings, 18 cinema appreciation workshops, the festival directly touched over an audience of over 55,000 people, and the media coverage of Jagran puts the reach of JFF well beyond 50 mn people across India, making it the world’s largest film festival.



