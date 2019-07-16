Iranian, Russian universities sign MoU

During the signing ceremony, Head of the Chelyabinsk University, Head of Faculty of Eurasia and East, head of the Institute for International Education, International Adviser, Faculty members of the Russian Studies Department examined the ways to expand scientific-academic cooperation.

The parties also reviewed various ways of cooperation, including the exchange of professors and students, and the holding of scientific meetings, and signed a memorandum of understanding for the implementation of the joint activities.

Head of the Chelyabinsk University, with the introduction of the Chelyabinsk University and its activities in the region with more than 20,000 welcomed all kinds of academic activities with the Faculty of World Studies.

