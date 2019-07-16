16 July 2019 - 13:44
Iran non-oil exports fetch $10bn in three months

Bushehr, July 16, IRNA – Iran’s non-oil exports excluding gas condensates, has reached $10 billion over the first quarter of the current Iranian year (started on March 21), Deputy Director of Iran’s Customs Office Ahmad Zakeri said on Tuesday.

He said that the figure has improved compared to figures from the same period last year.

However, he noted that if we consider Iran’s exports including gas condensates, the country’s exports have reduced 6% year-on-year.

Plastic, chemical and petrochemical materials as well as mineral products were the main export items of Iran during the three-month period, Zakeri said.

He said that Persian Gulf countries, Europe and China were the major destinations for Iranian products.

