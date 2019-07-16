Iran non-oil exports fetch $10bn in three months

He said that the figure has improved compared to figures from the same period last year.

However, he noted that if we consider Iran’s exports including gas condensates, the country’s exports have reduced 6% year-on-year.

Plastic, chemical and petrochemical materials as well as mineral products were the main export items of Iran during the three-month period, Zakeri said.

He said that Persian Gulf countries, Europe and China were the major destinations for Iranian products.

9341**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish