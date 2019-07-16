Dutch cycling couple traveling through Iran

We started our trip six months ago, and entered Iran six weeks ago after biking through Germany, Austria, Turkey and Iran, Roberto Comelis told IRNA.

He said that they had already visited Tabriz, Tehran, Isfahan, and Shiraz, and would visit Mashhad after Neishabur.

Iran has an old civilization; our friends who had visited Iran advised us not to miss it, he said.

He added that the Iranian's hospitality was really interesting, and they were taken aback by the number of historical monuments in Neishabur, so they were planning to stay a bit longer in the old city.

