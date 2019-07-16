16 July 2019 - 14:24
Iran, Turkmenistan working to expand ties

Tehran July 16, IRNA – A five-member delegation of Iranian Members of Parliament arrived in Ashgabat to hold talks with their Turkmen counterparts and other officials on ways to develop bilateral ties.

The friendship group is to meet with Gülşat Mämmedowa, the chairman of the People's Council of Turkmenistan, and Raşit Öwezgeldiýewiç Meredow, the first vice-president of Turkmenistan.

Iran and Turkmenistan have about 1,000 km of border. Though not densely populated, Turkmenistan enjoys a special geopolitical and geo-strategic location, which makes it important for Iran, and its regional and extra regional rivals. The country is also the gate of Iran to Central Asia.

A large amount of Iranians are Turkmens, most of whom live near the border with Turkmenistan, which makes it extra important for the two countries to have cultural and social ties.

