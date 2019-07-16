3,000 MW added to the capacity of the Iran's power plants

Mostafa Rajabi Mashhadi said on Tuesday that approximately 4,500 megawatts of hydroelectric production have been rising compared to the same period last year, due to rainy days in the current year.

He added: "Now the conditions are such that the national grid is in a state of complete and stable condition, electricity exports are going to be normal and there is no lack of electricity due to lack of production.

With 4,827 megawatts (MW) capacity of new power plants going operational by the end of the current Iranian year (March 20, 2020), the country’s power generation capacity is going to reach 85,695 MW, Ministry of Energy said.

Iran’s nominal electricity generation capacity which stood at 80,311 MW at the beginning of the current Iranian year (March 21, 2019), has currently reached 80,868 MW.

The extra capacity since the beginning of the current year, comes from the newly operational generation power plants, combined-cycle power plants, as well as the renewable energies.

According to the report, a 51-MW increase in power generation capacity at distributed generation plants (DG and CHP), a 39-MW increase in the capacity of renewable power plants, and 467 MW of new capacity in the country’s combined-cycle power plants increased the total power generation capacity by 557 MW.

Currently, with a total generation capacity of 25,083 MW (31.2 percent) combined cycle power plants account for the biggest share in the country’s total power generation capacity followed by gas power plants generating 29.9 percent.

The share of hydroelectric power plants is 19.87 percent while hydroelectric plants generate 14.8 percent of the country’s total electricity, the share of dispersed generation units is 1.5 percent and finally the renewable power plants account only for 0.79 percent of Iran’s total power generation capacity.

In early May, the energy ministry announced that the government plans to inaugurate 22 new power plants with a total capacity of 3,933 MW in the current Iranian year along with upgrading and increasing the efficiency of existing power plants for an extra output capacity of 461 MW.

