Iran's manufacturing sector making headway to thwart sanctions: Minister

Rahmani said, "Strengthening the country's manufacturing capacity is the main focus of the ministry this year, and the exhibition is a golden opportunity for presenting the capacities and needs."

The first exhibition of domestic Iranian products will be held on July 18-21 in Tehran.

"Iran's Supreme Leader over the past years has always emphasized the importance of strengthening the domestic potential of manufacturing and supporting the Iranian-made products. This year is designated as the year of 'manufacturing boom' by him and therefore, the ministry of industry is making efforts to protect the capacity and jobs," he said.

At the exhibition, various needs on parts and devices are announced and the companies that have the potential to manufacture them will assume the responsibility of supplying them, he said.

Describing the exhibition as a window for presenting knowledge-based and startup companies, he said, "Young Iranian experts, with the help of modern technologies, are enjoying significant capacities, and the exhibition provides them with a good opportunity to realize their capabilities."

Iran has been the target of US economic sanctions since Washington withdrew from the nuclear deal in 2018.

