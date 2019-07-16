Iran VP says EU has to put pressure on US not Iran

Speaking in a conference in Tehran, Jahangiri said that no new sanctions should have been imposed on Iran after signing the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action endorsed by the UN Security Council Resolution 2231.

He said that if the Europeans want the deal to be saved, they have to uphold their own commitments to the JCPOA.

“Our return to JCPOA commitments would be very simple. We will act based on our commitments to the deal within few hours just if we decide to do so,” Jahangiri said.

However, he noted that Iran’s reduction of its nuclear commitments is reversible only if the other parties to the deal remain committed to their pledges.

Just a year after the US exit from the multinational accord in May 2018, Iran announced it will suspend some of its commitments to the deal. The country said it will no longer send its surplus uranium and heavy water to foreign countries.

Iran also warned that it will carry out further reduction of its nuclear commitments if the other parties to the deal fail to take practical steps to honor their pledges after 60 days.

Iran says its measures are in line with Articles 26 and 36 of the nuclear deal and it aims to save the deal that has been already breached by the US.

After the end of the 60-day deadline, Iran took its second step in suspending some nuclear commitments and said it has surpassed the 3.67% ceiling for nuclear enrichment.

