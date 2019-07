Speaking to IRNA, Vahid Hassanzadeh said $17 million worth of goods have been exported through this border.

The figure experienced $4 million rise compared to the same period last year.

The exported goods were agricultural, dairy, petrochemical, plastic, steel, copper, cotton, tiles and construction materials, he added.

He noted that some 5, 000 tons goods were exported to Azerbaijan, Georgia, Turkey and some European countries.

9376**2050

